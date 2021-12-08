Busan bar’s ‘No Professor Zone’ poster goes viral

A poster at a bar in Busan explains its “No Professor Zone” policy. (Twitter)

A bar in Busan has declared itself a “No Professor Zone” to create a friendlier environment for student customers. When someone took a picture of the announcement and shared it in a tweet, it went viral.



“We profusely apologize. For other customers to enjoy themselves with ease, we are asking full-time professors to refrain from entering our place,” the poster reads.



The message appears to target scholars at Pusan National University, which is located near the venue.



“If you do enter, please do not disclose your identity so loudly or unprompted,” the poster reads.



The tweet has racked up over 15,000 retweets and 6,700 likes.



“I’m against ‘no kids zones’ but this is something I could get behind?” one Twitter user said.





A poster at a bar in Busan explains its “No Professor Zone” policy. (Twitter)