[Election 2022] AI spokesman, avatars enter election campaigns

AI Yoon Suk-yeol, a digitally-created character speaks in a 1-minute video revealed at People Power Party election committee’s inauguration ceremony on Monday. The AI character said, “Hello. I am AI Yoon Suk-yeol. Are you surprised because we look alike?” (Screen captured from video)



At the kickoff ceremony of an election committee for the main opposition party’s presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, a familiar face showed up to encourage support for the nominee, calling himself “AI Yoon Suk-yeol.”



“Hello. I am AI Yoon Suk-yeol. Are you surprised because we look alike?” the digitally-created character resembling the People Power Party’s presidential candidate said in a video clip revealed at the ceremony on Monday.



“AI Yoon Suk-yeol is a first in the political arena, and it symbolizes Korea’s new future that Yoon will create (when he is elected president),” it added.



While not perfect, presidential candidates running for the March election are bringing in advanced technologies to show off their digital engagement to appeal to voters.



The AI Yoon Suk-yeol was slightly awkward when making some gestures, but the character perfectly recreated the voice of the candidate.



The digitalized Yoon also lacked some of the distinct habits of the nominee, who has been criticized for shaking his head sideways too often and for opening his legs too wide in public events.



The People Power Party election committee is also ramping up efforts in digital canvassing, announcing that it will utilize Namuwiki, a local online encyclopedia, to collect public opinions on election pledges.





Aidy, the AI spokesman representing Kim Dong-yeon, a former Finance Minister running in the March presidential election, introduces himself on a video on Tuesday. (Screen captured from video)