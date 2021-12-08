 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Banks' household loans grow at slower pace in November amid tight lending rules

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2021 - 13:28       Updated : Dec 8, 2021 - 13:28

A man passes by advertisements in Seoul promoting Standard Chartered Korea`s mortgage products on Oct. 26. (Yonhap)
A man passes by advertisements in Seoul promoting Standard Chartered Korea`s mortgage products on Oct. 26. (Yonhap)
South Korean banks' loans to households grew at a slower pace in November amid the government's stepped-up control on home-backed loans and other lending, central bank data showed Wednesday.

According to the data from the Bank of Korea, banks' household loans stood at 1,060.9 trillion won ($901.2 billion) as of end-November, up 3 trillion won from a month earlier.

The on-month growth decelerated from a 5.2 trillion won growth in October.

Of household loans, mortgage loans grew 2.4 trillion won on-month in November to 776.9 trillion won, which also slowed from a 4.7 trillion won increase a month earlier, the data showed.

Other types of loans, including unsecured credit-based loans grew 500 billion won on-month to 282.9 trillion won. The increase was the same as a rise recorded a month earlier.

South Korea has been tightening its control on household debt growth amid worries that soaring household borrowing could weigh on economic recovery.

The central bank's move to raise its key policy rate and the consequent increasing borrowing costs at banks have also weighed on those seeking to take out loans.

In November, the BOK raised its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1 percent, ending 20 months of the zero range rate put in place to prop up the pandemic-hit economy. It marked the second rate hike since a 0.25 percentage point rise in August.

Meanwhile, banks' loans to businesses also grew at a slower pace in November but growth trends still remained strong due to high demand for funds from small companies to tide over the fallout from the pandemic.

The data showed that banks' outstanding business loans stood at 1,068.4 trillion won at the end of November, up 9.1 trillion won from a month earlier. The on-month growth was slightly smaller than a rise of 10.3 trillion won in October. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114