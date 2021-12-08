[Temple to Table] Crunchy taste of the sea

Seasoned dried sea lettuce with chili pepper bugak (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)

Every year in late fall Yeongseonsa staff trim chili peppers, the last harvest of the season, and prepare a generous batch of bugak by coating them with glutinous rice paste and drying them. Whenever the temple has an event, big or small, they deep fry this bugak, mix it with chili paste (gochujang) and grain syrup and serve. If you pan-fry dried sea lettuce (parae), which has the savory taste of the sea, and mix together with bugak, it will enhance any table.



Ingredients



Dried sea lettuce (parae) 50 grams



Chili pepper bugak 50 grams



Seasonings



Chili paste (gochujang)



Grain syrup



Directions



1. Tear off dried sea lettuce in bite sizes, fry in an oiled pan.



2. Deep-fry chili pepper bugak.



3. Put seasonings in another pan. When it gets hot, add the prepared sea lettuce and chili pepper bugak and mix well.





