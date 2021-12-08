 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Moon vows to support creation of mutually beneficial local jobs

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2021 - 11:34       Updated : Dec 8, 2021 - 11:34
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in pledged Wednesday to provide a variety of support for an initiative to create jobs through joint cooperative projects between local governments, businesses and residents.

The government has pushed for the initiative to create "mutually beneficial local jobs" in an attempt to build an economy in which workers and businesses can grow together by creating new jobs with labor and management cooperating and upholding the value of people and labor.

In congratulatory remarks at a forum on job creation, Moon said mutually beneficial local jobs are the nation's future growth strategy and the government will steadfastly continue to move forward toward an inclusive nation.

So far, 51 trillion won ($43.4 billion) worth of investment has been made and 130,000 jobs have been created through projects for mutually beneficial local jobs, Moon said. 

In September, Hyundai Motor Co. rolled out the Casper car at the Gwangju Global Motors facilities in the city of Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. It was the first car manufactured at the factory created under a 2019 deal among workers and employers as well as the private and public sectors.

Moon purchased the Casper car to encourage the success of the "Gwangju-type" job creation project, which his government has been pushing in a bid to help revitalize regional economies. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114