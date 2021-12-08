Hyundai Doosan Infracore wins preorders for 100 excavators from N. America

This photo provided by Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. on Tuesday showed a 10-ton excavator manufactured by the company. (Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co.)

Construction machinery manufacturer Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co. said Wednesday that it has won preorders for 100 excavators from North America.



Under the deals with dealers in North America, Hyundai Doosan Infracore will deliver the 10-ton excavators during the third quarter of next year, the company said.



The South Korea's top construction equipment maker, however, did not reveal the value of the deals.



Hyundai Doosan Infracore released its 10-ton excavators for the first time at a meeting with dealers, which was recently held in Arizona, the United States, the company said. (Yonhap)