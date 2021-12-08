 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon leads Lee by 8.2 percentage points in presidential race: survey

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 8, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Dec 8, 2021 - 10:01
Lee Jae-myung (L), the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon Suk-yeol, the nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, attend the Korea National Prayer Breakfast at a Seoul hotel last Thursday. (Yonhap)
Lee Jae-myung (L), the presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon Suk-yeol, the nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, attend the Korea National Prayer Breakfast at a Seoul hotel last Thursday. (Yonhap)
Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party, is leading his rival Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party by 8.2 percentage points in a hypothetical multicandidate race, a survey showed Wednesday.

Yoon earned 45.3 percent support against Lee's 37.1 percent in the survey of 1,036 adults conducted Monday and Tuesday by Realmeter.

Yoon gained 1.6 percentage points from the previous Realmeter survey released on Nov. 29, while Lee added 2 points.

The pollster said voters appeared to be throwing their support behind either major candidate as the March 9 presidential election nears.

In third place was Sim Sang-jeung, the presidential candidate of the minor progressive Justice Party, at 4 percent, followed by Ahn Cheol-soo of the minor opposition People's Party at 2.5 percent, and former Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon at 1.6 percent.

In a hypothetical two-way matchup, Yoon still led Lee 46.9 percent to 42 percent, but by a smaller margin than before of 4.9 percentage points. Since the previous survey, Yoon lost 1.7 percentage points, while Lee gained 2.3 points.

Realmeter said this is the first time the two have competed within the margin of error since it began similar surveys in November.

"Lee stayed on an upward trend, while Yoon's upward trend stalled amid internal feuds," the pollster said, apparently referring to the open displays of discord between Yoon and his party's chief, Lee Jun-seok.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114