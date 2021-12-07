Six embassies urge Seoul to recognize foreigners vaccinated abroad

A sreen capture of a tweet shows the US Embassy in Seoul along with five others urging the South Koreangovernment to recognize foreign nationals vaccinated abroad. (US Embassy Seoul)

A total of six embassies, led by the US, on Tuesday called on South Korea to recognize foreign residents’ overseas vaccination records, as the local government enforces strict distancing measures targeting the unvaccinated.



In a joint statement issued via Twitter, the missions said that they have asked the South Korean government “for urgent recognition of foreign nationals fully vaccinated overseas.”



The tweet continues, “They should have same access rights to public facilities as those Korean nationals fully vaccinated overseas.”



Foreign nationals who have completed inoculation overseas are unable to register their vaccination history with Korean authorities for the vaccine pass system. Those without a vaccine pass are not allowed at cafes, restaurants, libraries and cinemas under the government’s latest antivirus measures.



The five other countries that joined the US on Twitter are the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and India.



In a separate post on its website also on Tuesday, the US Embassy called the situation “discriminatory.”



Saying it “brings undue hardship to US citizens vaccinated outside Korea,” the embassy added it has raised “serious concerns” with South Korean counterparts “at the highest levels.”



The Korea Herald learned that the embassy began taking the view that the current situation surrounding foreign nationals vaccinated abroad is “discrimination” as early as late November in emails exchanged with US citizens.





A poster outside a gym in Jongno District, Seoul asks people to show a vaccination pass on Dec. 5. (Yonhap)