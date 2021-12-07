‘Eat breakfast like a king, lunch as prince, and dinner like a pauper’

Colombian chef Alvaro Clavijo speaks to The Korea Herald at Four Seasons Hotel on Dec. 1 (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Korean and Colombian cuisines have a lot in common, according to Alvaro Clavijo, a top Colombian chef on a tour of Korea. Both are concentrated on nutritional completion and components of all essential food groups on the plate, he told the Korea Herald.



Clavijo was in Korea for a brief visit, preparing exclusive meals and hosting a class at Kyonggi University. The following is taken from an interview with The Korea Herald:



Korea Herald: Please tell us about Colombian food. What is a typical Colombian breakfast, lunch, and dinner?



Alvaro Clavijo: Colombian gastronomy is characterized by its ingredients. The predominant ingredient in Colombian cuisine is potatoes, fruits and vegetables.



A Colombian breakfast is primarily of hot chocolate or coffee, orange juice, scrambled eggs, bread or arepa, and sometimes a beef broth or fruit. Breakfast is easily the largest and most complex meal of day with every breakfast restaurant in Colombia offering different menus and combinations of said components.



Eggs and beef broth can be replaced by tamal, an important dish in Colombian cuisine, there are different tamales throughout Colombia and are quite different from others.





Wrapped in plantain or banana leaves, tamales can be made of chicken or pork belly, pork ribs, carrots, peas, potatoes, chickpeas, boiled egg or rice.



A Colombian lunch is composed of soup, a protein like chicken or beef, potatoes or other forms of starch, and a large portion of rice; salad can also be added into the meal but isn’t essential. Many restaurants in Colombia offer soup as a first course before the main dish. Dinner can consist of the same protein as lunch, again accompanied by a considerable portion of rice, and some salad to make it a lighter, more balanced meal. It’s usually a smaller portion of everything as well. There is an old saying in Colombia, “Eat breakfast like a king, have lunch like a prince, and eat dinner like a pauper.”





KH: Which alcoholic drinks suit Colombian food the most?



AC: Colombia has many traditional alcoholic drinks that consist of fermenting traditional Colombian ingredients for long periods of time with milky, opaque consistencies once ready for consumption. Traditional Colombian fermented drinks are like makkeolli, the Korean rice wine.



Aside from traditional drinks, Colombian people also drink Aguardiente. Aguardientes are strong alcoholic beverages, obtained by fermentation and later distillation of sugared or sweet musts, vegetable macerations, or mixtures of the two.



