 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Seoul reports jump in student COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 7, 2021 - 10:28       Updated : Dec 7, 2021 - 10:28

This Nov. 22, 2021, file photo shows students walking to an elementary school in the southeastern city of Changwon to attend in-person school classes. (Yonhap)
This Nov. 22, 2021, file photo shows students walking to an elementary school in the southeastern city of Changwon to attend in-person school classes. (Yonhap)
A total of 1,450 students from kindergarten to high school tested positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, up 360 from 1,090 a week earlier, after the full resumption of in-person classes, the city's education office said Tuesday.

The increase came in the second week since all kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools returned to full-fledged in-person classes on Nov. 22 in line with the country's "living with COVID-19" scheme aimed at gradually bringing the country back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Separately, 104 school officials also tested positive last week, the office said.

Of the total cases involving students and officials, 559, or 36 percent, were household transmissions, while 497, or 32 percent, were cases with unidentified infection routes. Transmissions in schools also accounted for 388 cases, or 25 percent, up from the previous week's 19.1 percent.

By age group, elementary school students took up the biggest share of infections at 55.3 percent, followed by middle school students at 25 percent, 10th and 11th graders at high schools at 9.8 percent, kindergarteners at 7.9 percent and high school seniors at 2 percent.

The daily attendance rate of a total of 824,400 elementary, middle and high school students in Seoul stood at 84.2 percent last week, according to the education office.

The education office allows schools to change their attendance policies flexibly considering the virus situation and class density. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114