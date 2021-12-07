NK leader Kim urges nurturing people with 'absolute fidelity' to party

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a gathering of military educators and called on them to nurture people with "absolute fidelity" to the ruling Workers' Party, the country's state media reported Tuesday.The party's Central Committee and Central Military Commission convened the gathering at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang on Saturday and Sunday to make a "groundbreaking" change in education projects in line with the "shifting times," according to the North's Korean Central Television."I call on you to nurture students into those with absolute fidelity to the party by preparing all military education workers as genuine educational warriors relentlessly faithful to the party's ideology and leadership and organizing and conducting military education projects strictly in line with the party's ideology and policy," Kim was quoted as saying.Kim then called for concerted efforts to open a "period for a leap" for military educational revolution to ensure the "victory and invincibility of our revolutionary forces."During the gathering, there was not any reported mention of the North's nuclear force or of any particular country.The gathering came as Kim has been seen as striving to strengthen national unity and tighten discipline among military personnel amid persistent economic woes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and crippling economic sanctions.It was attended by leading military education workers, senior officials from the General Political Bureau of the North's Korean People's Army and the General Staff and other related officials.The latest meeting of military education workers is the country's eight such session and the second since Kim took power in late 2011. The last session took place in November 2015.In July, Kim presided over a gathering of military commanders and political staff. (Yonhap)