[Newsmaker] [Election 2022] Yoon mends fences in team, officially kicks off election committee

Yoon Suk-yeol (second from right), the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, poses with Kim Chong-in (second from left), his election committee’s top chief, and co-standing chairmen of the committee Kim Byong-joon (left) and Lee Jun-seok, during the inauguration ceremony of the party’s central election committee at KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)