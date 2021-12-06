 Back To Top
Business

Auto journalists pick Genesis’ GV 60 as car of month

By Hong Yoo
Published : Dec 6, 2021 - 16:48       Updated : Dec 6, 2021 - 16:50
This file photo shows the electric GV60 SUV built on the E-GMP platform. (Hyundai Motor)
This file photo shows the electric GV60 SUV built on the E-GMP platform. (Hyundai Motor)
The Korea Automobile Journalists Association said Monday that it has chosen Hyundai Motor’s luxury brand Genesis’ GV 60, its first electric car based on its exclusive EV-dedicated modular platform, as its car of the month.

Every month, the association selects its best model among new vehicles and updated versions that were launched within the past month, based on five criteria including exterior and interior design, powertrain performance, safety and comfort features, energy efficiency and CO2 emissions, and product marketability and purchasing intent.

For December, the BMW New X3, BMW iX, and the Genesis GV60, which were launched last month, were nominated.

The GV60 received a total of 40 out of 50 points — 8.7 points for energy efficiency and CO2 emission and 8.3 points for safety and convenience features.

“Genesis GV60 features a design that embodies dynamic elegant and a powerful driving performance like sports cars, and it can drive up to 451 kilometers once fully charged. The GV60, the first Genesis electric vehicle with E-GMP applied, is also characterized by a large number of innovative technologies that interact with passengers,” said an official from the KAJA.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
