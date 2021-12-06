[Reader's Voice] Feeling alive with BTS: an ARMY’s review of PTD On Stage

(Big Hit Music)



I remember the moment when I became a full-fledged Army: I saw screenshots of the “On” kinetic manifesto film on Twitter and was drawn in by the intensity of the visuals and choreography. So, I watched the music video and listened to the song, which was much different from the few BTS songs I’d heard of. As soon as Jungkook hit that high note during the bridge and they went into the dance break, I was a goner. Over the next year and a half, I went from listening (and crying) to “Map of the Soul: 7” to waking up at 4 a.m. to watch their virtual concerts to finally snagging tickets to their first two in-person concerts in LA.



After waiting in line for hours, I felt a tinge of fear as I sat down. What if the concert didn’t live up to my expectations? Would they be as incredible as I thought they were? I tried to ignore it and focused on the pre-show music videos and excitement from the Armys around me. Then, after screaming through the first VCR, BTS finally appeared, and my fear melted away. They are here, and they are real, I thought to myself. Finally, the opening chords began to play, and I started screaming so loud that I thought my head might explode from sheer excitement. As impressed I was with the music videos for “On,” nothing compared to the live performance. It’s so hard to translate the energy of a live performance to a TV or laptop screen, and BTS pulled off incredibly successful online concerts. However, witnessing the precision of each dance move and the clarity of their vocals is completely different in person. After staying at home for months, singing my favorite songs along with BTS and thousands of Armys reminded me what it’s like to feel alive.



There’s something awe-inspiring about BTS’s live performances. It’s like watching a miracle, as they go into their intense choreography during “Fire,” captivating the audience with their impeccable vocals and showmanship during “Dope,” and finally greeting the audience during their opening “ment.” While Army screamed at the top of their lungs -- trust me, I haven’t been able to talk for days -- I’m pretty sure BTS matched our energy. I knew they missed performing in-person concerts, but to actually see them get hyped up.









(Courtesy of Samantha Tan)