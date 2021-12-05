Coach Kim Jong-kook tapped as new manager of Kia Tigers

Kim Jong-kook (R), tapped as the new manager of the Kia Tigers, shakes hands with Jang Jung-suk, general manager of the club, after signing a contract on Sunday, in this photo provided by the team. (Kia Tigers)

The Kia Tigers announced coach Kim Jong-kook will be the new manager of the South Korean baseball club Sunday.



Kim signed a three-year contract for the post for a signing bonus of 300 million won ($253,000) and an annual salary of 250 million won.



Kim is nicknamed the "Tigers' one club man," having played all of his 14 seasons with the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team, starting in 1996.



Mostly as a second baseman, he played 1,359 KBO games with a batting average of .247 and 66 homers.



In November, the Tigers parted ways with manager Matt Williams shortly after finishing ninth in the 2021 season among the 10 KBO clubs. (Yonhap)