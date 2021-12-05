Israel proposes new Western policy for Korea

Israeli Ambassador Akiva Tor delivering opening remarks at the eighth day of Eurasian Economic and Cultural Forum 2021 hosted by The Korea Herald in Seoul. (Damda Studio)

South Korea should implement a “new Western policy” to further strengthen ties with Israel, Israeli Ambassador to Korea Akiva Tor proposed at the Eurasian Economic and Cultural Forum on Dec. 1.



Tor recommended forging a new defense alliance, as Korea and Israel are both democracies facing severe nuclear and missile threats.



“We need a new Western policy for Korea and a new Eastern policy for Israel: Korea should seek to form an alliance in West Asia based on relations with the most successful Arab state, UAE, and the most successful non-Arab state in the region, Israel,” Tor said.



He said such an alliance would bring enormous economic and defense benefits and strengthen Israel and Korea without harming other interests, calling on authorities to mobilize support to realize the alliance.



Tor, who delivered the remarks at the forum’s eighth weekly gathering, acknowledged a need to deepen the Israel-Korea relationship.



He pointed to four pillars that are essential to enhancing ties: senior leadership, innovation, clean tech and defense.



Particularly in the field of technology, Tor said there are opportunities for the two to tap into.



Israel has the third-largest number of companies on the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock exchange after the US and China, and Korea is “a tech manufacturing and marketing genius of the highest order,” he said.



Korea’s future autonomous vehicles, for example, are likely to incorporate Israeli mobility software, he said.



“Technology alliance is our economic lifeblood and needs to deepen even more,” said the ambassador.



Israeli Ambassador Akiva Tor speaks at the eighth day of Eurasian Economic and Cultural Forum 2021. (Damda Studio)