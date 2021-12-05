 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 5, 2021 - 10:10       Updated : Dec 5, 2021 - 10:10
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on April 27, 2021, shows the online cover of BTS' upcoming second English single
This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on April 27, 2021, shows the online cover of BTS' upcoming second English single "Butter," following "Dynamite." (Big Hit Music)
K-pop superstar BTS' mega-hit single "Butter" has been selected as the Record of the Year by US magazine Variety, the label behind the group said Sunday.

BTS won the award for its second English-language single "Butter" during Variety's Hitmakers event held in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time).

"The song 'Butter' holds a special place in our heart," BTS said in a video speech. "We shared the song with everyone in hopes of lifting spirits, and the energy and excitement from all those that enjoyed the song across the world, in turn, helped us move forward as well."

It was the second time that BTS clinched the title from the US magazine after winning it the first time with its first English-language single "Dynamite" in 2019.

Released in May, "Butter" topped the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks and took home trophies from other music awards. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114