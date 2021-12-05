BTS song 'Butter' picked as Record of the Year by Variety magazine

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on April 27, 2021, shows the online cover of BTS' upcoming second English single "Butter," following "Dynamite." (Big Hit Music)

K-pop superstar BTS' mega-hit single "Butter" has been selected as the Record of the Year by US magazine Variety, the label behind the group said Sunday.



BTS won the award for its second English-language single "Butter" during Variety's Hitmakers event held in Los Angeles on Saturday (local time).



"The song 'Butter' holds a special place in our heart," BTS said in a video speech. "We shared the song with everyone in hopes of lifting spirits, and the energy and excitement from all those that enjoyed the song across the world, in turn, helped us move forward as well."



It was the second time that BTS clinched the title from the US magazine after winning it the first time with its first English-language single "Dynamite" in 2019.



Released in May, "Butter" topped the Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart for 10 nonconsecutive weeks and took home trophies from other music awards. (Yonhap)