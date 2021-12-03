[Herald Interview] Actor Yoo Ah-in believes our world is not much different from ‘Hellbound’

Actor Yoo Ah-in (Netflix)



“Having blind faith about information that is not verified and online-offline bullying with that knowledge are very common in our modern society,” Yoo Ah-in said in an online interview with a group of reporters Wednesday.



“There are reviews about ‘Hellbound’ less than an hour from its release. People are making a huge fuss about the information that they heard from a five-minute YouTube video, believing that is the absolute truth. The collective madness, hatred and violence are not only stories in ‘Hellbound.’”





The New Truth’s leader Jung Jin-su (Yoo Ah-in) glares at viewers in “Hellbound.” (Netflix)



The New Truth’s Chairman Jung Jin-su, played by Yoo, is a young and unorthodox character who persuades others with a calm voice. The aura of the New Truth chairman was still visible around the actor in the interview -- until he unleashed a huge smile hearing about the success of Netflix’s latest fantasy-thriller.



“Topping the chart is not a daily event, so I was delighted when I heard about the global fervor for our project. But, to be honest, releasing quality work to the global audience and receiving international feedback were more exciting as an actor,” Yoo said.





Jung Jin-su appears as a young and mysterious pseudo-religious leader in “Hellbound.” (Netflix)



For the 35-year-old actor, taking the role of a webtoon character and depicting the leader of an unpopular cult required concrete preparation.



According to Yoo, he shaped the character by discussing and sharing various references with director Yeon Sang-ho.



“When I searched about heads of cults, many of them were rather quiet and calm, being very different from how many previous drama series portrayed them as loud, passionate and brawling figures,” Yoo said to The Korea Herald.



“Though I did not refer to a specific cult leader or a character from books and movies, the director and I tried to create the mood of Jung Jin-su after studying and evaluating various pseudo-religious leaders,” the actor added.



As an initial lead character in the series, playing the part of Jin-su was a lot of pressure, according to Yoo.



“Because Jin-su was a mysterious character who relates himself greatly with the supernatural events in the series, I needed to maximize the tension and suspense of the storyline with minimum camera time. Leaving an impression that Jin-su was the mastermind in bringing the chaos to the world was very challenging. I was extremely nervous in portraying Jin-su, reminding myself of the goals to achieve in specific scenes,” Yoo said.





Actor Yoo Ah-in (Netflix)

