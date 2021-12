Watch this video if you've been to (or wanted to go to!!!) BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert!

BTS held its first offline concert in two years at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this week, gathering more than 200,000 ARMYs in LA.

Eager to find out what BTS said during #PTDONSTAGE ?!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/konnect_kh/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@konnect_

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/konnect_kh



By Team Konnect

Kim Min-jung (minjung.kim@heraldcorp.com)

Jung Ji-eun (jungje@heraldcorp.com)

Choi Jeong-yoon (jychoi@heraldcorp.com)

Kim Jeong-ryul (ryul@heraldcorp.com)