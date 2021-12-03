13 Chinese rescued from sinking fishing boat in southern waters

This photo provided by the Yeosu Coast Guard on Friday, shows a rescue operation of sailors from a sinking Chinese fishing boat in the southern waters of South Korea. (Yeosu Coast Guard)

A Coast Guard rescue operation was under way Friday to evacuate Chinese sailors from a fishing boat sinking in South Korea's southern waters, officials said.



The 1,000-ton Chinese vessel started sinking at 10:59 a.m. after colliding with a rock in waters 22 kilometers southeast of Ganyeo Rock near the southern coastal city of Yeosu, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, according to officials.



So far 13 people have been rescued, and nine others are also being evacuated.



Coast Guards officials were dispatched after being alerted of the accident by Chinese authorities, which received a distress signal from the boat. (Yonhap)