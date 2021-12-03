 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Moon to meet conglomerate heads later this month: reports

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Dec 3, 2021 - 14:39       Updated : Dec 3, 2021 - 14:39
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning a meeting late this month with heads of major local conglomerates to thank them for participating in government-led job creation projects, local news reports said Friday.

The presidential office is reportedly in talks with Samsung Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group, SK Group, Posco and KT to invite their chief leaders. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum may thank them for their taking part in the job creation project that focuses on creating education opportunities and job openings for younger generations.

The six groups have promised to open 179,000 jobs over three years for the project, as agreed upon earlier this year.

This would be the first meeting between Moon and conglomerate leaders since June. The last meeting saw Moon with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Samsung Electronics co-Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam.

The local COVID-19 situation could prevent the meeting from taking place, as authorities on Friday announced the limiting of private gatherings to six in the capital region and eight in other parts of the country for four weeks starting Monday.

Chung Wa Dae has said no official meeting schedule has been finalized for Moon.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114