Moon to meet conglomerate heads later this month: reports

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in is planning a meeting late this month with heads of major local conglomerates to thank them for participating in government-led job creation projects, local news reports said Friday.
The presidential office is reportedly in talks with Samsung Group, Hyundai Motor Group, LG Group, SK Group, Posco and KT to invite their chief leaders. Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum may thank them for their taking part in the job creation project that focuses on creating education opportunities and job openings for younger generations.
The six groups have promised to open 179,000 jobs over three years for the project, as agreed upon earlier this year.
This would be the first meeting between Moon and conglomerate leaders since June. The last meeting saw Moon with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Samsung Electronics co-Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam.
The local COVID-19 situation could prevent the meeting from taking place, as authorities on Friday announced the limiting of private gatherings to six in the capital region and eight in other parts of the country for four weeks starting Monday.
Chung Wa Dae has said no official meeting schedule has been finalized for Moon.
