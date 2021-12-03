 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

BTS tops 9 of Billboard's year-end charts for 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 3, 2021 - 11:13       Updated : Dec 3, 2021 - 11:13

This image from the official Twitter account of Billboard highlights BTS' No. 1 titles on Billboard's year-end charts released on Friday. (Yonhap)
This image from the official Twitter account of Billboard highlights BTS' No. 1 titles on Billboard's year-end charts released on Friday. (Yonhap)
K-pop superband BTS has topped nine of Billboard's year-end charts for 2021, including the year's top duo/group category.

According to Billboard on Friday, BTS ranked No. 1 on the lists of Top Artists - Duo/Group, Hot 100 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard 200 Artists - Duo/Group, Billboard Global Excl. US Artists, Digital Song Sales Artists and World Albums Artists.

The band's 2020 hit song "Dynamite" led the year-end Billboard Global Excl. US chart, while "Butter" stood atop the Digital Song Sales list. Its fifth studio album "BE" took the No. 1 title on the top World Albums for 2021.

"BTS dominates internationally," said Billboard in a posting on its website. "The seven-piece South Korean group is the year's top artist, and has the year's top song, on the Billboard Global Excl. US recaps."

BTS has gone big in 2021, having three Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers under its belt -- "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe," a collaborative with British rock band Coldplay. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114