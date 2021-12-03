 Back To Top
National

Nat'l Assembly passes record W607.7t govt. budget for 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 3, 2021 - 10:15       Updated : Dec 3, 2021 - 10:15

Parliament holds a plenary session for the revision of the youth protection act on Nov. 11. (Yonhap)
Parliament holds a plenary session for the revision of the youth protection act on Nov. 11. (Yonhap)
The National Assembly passed the 2022 government budget Friday, a record high amount of 607.7 trillion won ($516.3 billion) to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and other expenses.

The bill's passage came a day after the legal deadline, as last-minute negotiations between the ruling Democratic Party and main opposition People Power Party caused a delay in the finance ministry's computation work.

The final budget is an increase of 3.3 trillion won from the government proposal, the second consecutive year the sum has been expanded by the Assembly. (Yonhap)

 

