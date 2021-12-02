Choi Jae-hee, a reporter at the Korea Herald, poses for a photo with a bride while working as a fake wedding guest at a wedding in Gangnam, Seoul, on Saturday. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)



“You look stunning! Your dress looks so much prettier than the pictures you showed me,” I told the glowing bride as I walking in to a wedding chapel waiting room covered in white flowers. “The other girls are on their way.”



She smiled, thanked me for being there and gave me a hug which was surprisingly not awkward given that it was the first time I had ever met the bride.



At 15,000 won ($12.60) for an hour and a half, I was hired to be her friend for her wedding day.



My first job as a professional friend for hire started with a brief hiring notice on a Kakaotalk group chatroom.



“Hong Min-jung. 30. Working as a XXX at a XXX firm in XXX, XXX Province. Wedding on Nov. 27, 12:30 p.m. at XXX in Gangnam. Looking for a maximum of 10 friends. If you’re interested, please give us a call.” (The name has been changed and other personal details withdrawn to protect the client and employer’s privacy.)



“Please send your name, bank account number, the wedding hall’s name and pictures with the bride to the agency, as proof of the work done. You will be wired 15,000 won within an hour.”



I applied with a brief CV containing my photo, age and other personal information and was given the job three days before her wedding.



There were some ground rules I had to follow for this job: (1) I needed to take pictures with her in the bride’s waiting room before the nuptial; (2) I had to take part in a group photo session after the ceremony; (3) I was not allowed to talk to the bride’s immediate family members and (4) I could NOT forget or confuse the bride’s name.





A screenshot of an open chat room on KakaoTalk created by a company that recruited fake guests for Min-jung’s wedding. In the message, a company official provides work guidelines to part-timers. (Choi Jae-hee / The Korea Herald)





Chewing over this list, I headed to the wedding hall and joined a new breed of part-time actors who play the role of friend of the bride or groom at a wedding.



Friendship for show



About 30 minutes before the ceremony, at a cafe near the wedding venue, I met the other cast members of the day’s show – 9 other fake guests for Min-jung. We were joined by an on-site manager dispatched by the agency that hired us for her.



“Let’s split into three groups with each having different concepts -- colleagues at work, old university friends and high-school buddies,” said the woman.



As I was similar to the bride’s age, I was assigned to the high-school friends group, along with two other fake guests in their 20s.



When it was time, I stepped into the waiting room and saw the bride for the first time. She was with her real friends and family members, or so it seemed to me.



The next moment, Minjung and I were talking, as if we had known each other for years. We posed for photos with our arms folded, exchanging warm smiles and small talk.



A real business



The business of hiring guests to fill seats at weddings has been around in Korea since the early 2000s. It has since been extended to various other family occasions, ranging from first birthday parties to funerals.



Search “wedding guest rental” on Naver, Korea’s largest portal site, and you get a long list of service providers across the nation.





Screenshots of postings on Albamon, one of the nation‘s biggest job-searching sites, recruiting part-timers interested in working as fake wedding guests. (Albamon)