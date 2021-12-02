A blessing in disguise? Some scientists say omicron not so ominous

This photograph taken on Wednesday shows syringes and a screen displaying Omicron, the name of the new covid 19 variant in Toulouse, southwestern France.(AFP)



A new COVID-19 variant called omicron has put the world on notice, prompting nations to close borders and reinstate restrictions. While fear seems to prevail, not all are pessimistic.



Some scientists say this new mutation may be a blessing in disguise, our best chance to put an end to this devastating pandemic.



The theory goes like this: The virus, with 32 mutations on the spike protein alone, twice as many as delta, may been optimized to infect, but not to kill. In essence, more like a flu.



Let’s keep our fingers crossed.







