NIPA holds IoT Korea Online Business Meeting

The 2021 IoT Korea Online Business Meeting held by National IT Industry Promotion Agency from Nov. 2-4 wrapped up with several agreements reached by participating firms.



Nearly 370 business meetings were arranged over the three days at the Pangyo 2nd Techno Valley Corporate Support Hubs.



Small and medium-sized IoT companies in Korea have been seeking routes into overseas markets and have been doing so at large global trade shows every year. However, due to the pandemic, online export conferences have been the only options in 2020 and 2021.





(ICT Ministry)

At this year’s event, 25 Korean IoT companies promoted new technology and competitive products in the industry that could lead to the expansion into global markets in the era of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” Sixty overseas buyers from 28 countries, including the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia, attended this year’s event.



Companies such as Toysmyth, Simplatform, Dream Guide Company, N3N, Convivial, and Breathings gained positive responses to their products and solutions. Information on the companies that attended this event can be found in 2021 IoT Korea Online Business Meeting section of the website.





(ICT Ministry)