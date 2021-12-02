 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] School cooks go on strike

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Dec 4, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Dec 4, 2021 - 16:01
The National School Non-Regular Workers’ Solidarity, consisting of non-regular school workers, went on a one-day general strike Thursday, demanding higher pay and an end to discrimination against non-regular workers.

Without the workers to provide the usual cooked meals on plates, schools gave students prepacked lunches. 

Elementary students at Ahyeon Elementary School sat down to lunches of bread, milk, chips and other processed foods, according to Yonhap News.

More than 400 non-regular workers participated in the strike.

Many schools in Korea offered children only bread and milk for lunch, or dropped lunch provision entirely, Yonhap News reported.

The workers also held a demonstration in Yeouido, Seoul, the same day.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
