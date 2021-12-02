 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

Messi wins 7th Ballon d’Or

By Kim Ye-rin
Published : Dec 4, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Dec 4, 2021 - 16:01
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)
Lionel Messi, the legendary 34-year-old soccer player of Paris Saint-Germain, won his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday. Presented by the news magazine France Football every year, the Ballon d’Or is given to the best soccer player of the year.

Since the Ballon d’Or Awards did not take place last year due to the pandemic, Messi has won the trophy a second time consecutively. Messi won the Ballon d’Or for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and now 2021, becoming the soccer player to have won the trophy the most -- two times more than his biggest rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 65th Ballon d’Or ceremony took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Messi attended the ceremony with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his three sons, Tiago, Matteo and Ciro. He drew attention with his sons for their matching sparkly black tuxedos.

(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)
This year’s Ballon d’Or was a close competition between Messi and Robert Lewandowski. Messi scored 613 points in total while the FC Bayern Munich player earned 580. Many experts agree that Lewandowski would likely have won last year’s Ballon d’Or if the ceremony was not canceled due to COVID-19. Although Lewandowski failed to win the Ballon d’Or, he was recognized as striker of the year.

“I think you deserved to win the award last year,” Messi told Lewandowski in his acceptance speech.

“It’s incredible to be here again. Two years ago, I thought it was the last time. Winning the Copa America was the key,” he added.

Copa America was the first international trophy Messi won with Argentina. Although he tried his utmost as a member of the national soccer team, he could not find success in major international events such as the World Cup or European Championship.

Ronaldo, who did not attend the awards ceremony, ranked sixth place in the balloting.

Meanwhile, Barcelona women’s team midfielder Alexia Putellas won the women’s Ballon d’Or.

“It’s great to be here with all of my teammates, since we have lived and experienced so much together, especially in the past year,” remarked Putellas. 


(Photos: AP-Yonhap)


By Kim Ye-rin (kyl8706@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114