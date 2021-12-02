Messi wins 7th Ballon d’Or

(AP-Yonhap)

Lionel Messi, the legendary 34-year-old soccer player of Paris Saint-Germain, won his seventh Ballon d’Or on Monday. Presented by the news magazine France Football every year, the Ballon d’Or is given to the best soccer player of the year.



Since the Ballon d’Or Awards did not take place last year due to the pandemic, Messi has won the trophy a second time consecutively. Messi won the Ballon d’Or for 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and now 2021, becoming the soccer player to have won the trophy the most -- two times more than his biggest rival Cristiano Ronaldo.



The 65th Ballon d’Or ceremony took place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Messi attended the ceremony with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his three sons, Tiago, Matteo and Ciro. He drew attention with his sons for their matching sparkly black tuxedos.





