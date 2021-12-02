[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand InterContinental Seoul presents ‘Christmas Cake’



Grand Deli, located on the ground floor of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul, offers holiday cakes made by three master patissiers, including Kim Dong-woo, in charge of the hotel’s bakery team.

Kim recommends three cakes for this year-end season -- chocolate tree mugwort cake with delicate mugwort cream on top of chocolate sheet cake; pine tree cake decorated with a Christmas tree made from Chantilly cream; and Igloo cake that mixes blueberry confit cake, fresh cream and Oreo cream together. Eight types of whole cakes, and Christmas log cakes are also available for those who prefer smaller-sized cakes.

The Christmas cakes are available until Dec. 31, and prices start at 50,000 won for log cakes and 68,000 won for whole cakes. For reservations, call (02) 559-7653.



Grand Josun Jeju showcases ‘Special Gala Dinner’



Rubrica, the Grand Josun Jeju’s rooftop Italian Restaurant, is presenting a special gala dinner for its guests.

The six-course special dinner will be offered on two days -- Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The dinner course consists cheese custard cream mini tart with jam, lobster burrata cheese salad, and chestnut cappuccino soup, black truffle risotto, hanwoo sirloin steak, and as dessert menu, Rubrica’s signature tiramisu cake.

The special gala dinner also comes with a glass of Champagne or red wine.

Live accordion performances of Christmas carols will entertain the diners. The 30-minute live performance will be held twice each day, at 6:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m.

The gala dinner starts at 150,000 won and reservations can be made at (064) 735-8995.



JW Marriott Hotel’s presents ‘Festive Delight Afternoon Tea Set’



The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the Festive Delight Afternoon Tea Set, a Christmas-themed afternoon celebration featuring tea, coffee and Champagne, a selection of desserts, scones and savory items.

A selection of 9 desserts by the JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s pastry team features seasonal designs, including Christmas trees, snowmen and reindeer. Highlights include coconut mousse, tree Mont-Blanc, Rudolph cupcake and berry mousse cake.

The dessert and savory menus are accompanied by two cups of a choice of nine teas by Rishi, six teas by Korean tea brand Ssangye, and Homage Coffee, custom-blended for JW Marriott Hotel Seoul by Trinidad Coffee.

The Afternoon Tea Set is priced at 100,000 won for two and the Champagne Afternoon Tea Set is priced at 150,000 won for two.

The package is available throughout Dec. 25, and reservations can be made at (02) 6282-6267.



L’Escape presents ‘Festive Holiday: Bubble Fantasy’ package



L’Escape Hotel is launching “Festive Holiday: Bubble Fantasy” package in partnership with French jewelry brand Didier Dubot and Champagne house Moet & Chandon, to help guests recreate the feeling of a trip to Paris.

Guests can stay at one of the three rooms -- Deluxe, Grand Deluxe and Atelier Suite. Those who opted for the Deluxe Room will receive a bottle of Moet & Chandon Rose Imperial and a cheese platter, while guests staying at Grand Deluxe will additionally receive Didier Dubot’s La vie de Paris Gold holiday necklace set.

For guests staying at Atelier Suite, a breakfast buffet and free use of Savory Lounge for two are included,

The package runs until Jan. 17, and prices start at 290,000 won.

For inquires, call (02) 317-4000.

