Hyundai Rotem wins W219b tram cars order in Canada

This graphic image, provided by Hyundai Rotem, shows tram cars to be built in Canada. (Hyundai Rotem)

Hyundai Rotem Co., a South Korean railway system and plant equipment maker, said Thursday it has received a 219 billion won ($186 million) order to supply tram cars to Canada.



Under the deal, Hyundai Rotem will supply tram cars for the Valley Line West to be built between the downtown of Edmonton, Alberta, and the western part of the city by June 2027, the company said in a statement.



The company didn't provide the volume of tram cars.



Hyundai Rotem beat rivals such as Germany's Siemens AG, Spain's CAF Group and France's Alstom SA in the bid.



It has obtained tram cars deals in countries such as Turkey and Poland since 2014.



Hyundai Rotem is an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, which has Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. under its wing. (Yonhap)