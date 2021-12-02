[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Incheon Romance Market Festival

The Incheon Romance Market Festival is running through Dec. 26 at the north square at the Dongincheon Station and at the nearby market district.

The fourth edition of the event provides various programs, including a free black and white photo studio and classic movies -- “Dr. No,” (1962) “The Magnificent Seven,” (1960) and “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral” (1957) -- at Incheon Milim Cinema. The tickets are priced at 5,000 won.

The visitors can also enjoy local street food and purchase craft works at the nearby markets.

More information can be found at www.romancemarket.co.kr.



Seoul Lantern Festival

The Seoul Lantern Festival kicks off Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 12 at various sites in Jongno, central Seoul.

The annual festival is one of the most celebrated festivals of Seoul, featuring a number of large paper lanterns and LED sculptures along the Cheonggyecheon.

The event will be an online-offline hybrid event, where people can enjoy AR exhibitions and join the festival via social media channels like Facebook and Instagram.

Offline venues offer visitors a chance to enjoy colorful hanji lanterns on and along the stream.

More information can be found at www.stolantern.com.



E-World Miracle Winter Night

The E-World Miracle Winter Night kicked off on Nov. 20 and is schedule to run through Feb. 28 at E-World, Daegu.

This year’s festival features a garden of 10,000 LED roses, a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and 100 photo zones for a new Instagram post.

While all activities will still be masked and socially distanced, visitors can also enjoy rides and attractions in the E-World theme park.

The ticket price varies by the ages.

Updates can be found at www.eworld.kr.



Hueree Camellia Festival

The Hueree Camellia Festival kicked off on Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 31 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.

The park, near Mount Halla, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the early winter.

The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its rosy pink flower.

The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age.

Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com/index.php or https://www.visitjeju.net/en/.

