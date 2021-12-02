[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Spiritwalker

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 24

Action

Directed by Yoon Jae-keun

I-an (Yoon Kye-sang) is an intelligence agent. One day he gets into a car accident. When he wakes up he is in a different body and also finds out that he cannot remember anything. After that day, he keeps losing his memory regularly and also wakes up in a different body every 12 hours. I-an figures out that he has to find his original body to solve this situation and starts looking for it.



Nothing Serious

(US)

Opened Nov. 24

Romantic comedy

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

While hanging out with her friends, Ja-young finds out that her ex-boyfriend is getting married soon, then declares she is not going to be in a serious relationship anymore. She goes on a dating app to seek a no-strings-attached relationship. On the app, she meets magazine editor Park Woo-ri (Son Suk-ku), who only started using the app so that he can write a sex column.



Perhaps Love

(Korea)

Opened Nov. 17

Romantic comedy

Directed by Cho Eun-ji

Bestselling writer Hyun (Ryu Seung-ryong) is trying to overcome writer’s block after producing a hit novel seven years ago. One day, Hyun reads a rough draft of a novel written by his student, Yoo-jin (Mu Jin-sung), and suggests further developing the work together. Yoo-jin, who is gay and has feelings for Hyun, takes up the offer.

