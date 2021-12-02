Posco Chemical, GM to jointly establish EV battery supply chain in North America

(Posco Chemical)
Posco Chemical and General Motors will form a joint venture and build a factory in North America to locally produce key electric vehicle materials, the two companies announced Thursday.
Once completed in 2024, the new facility will produce and supply cathodes to Ultium Cells, a joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution, which is building two EV factories in Ohio and Tennessee. The size and location are unknown.
Cathodes are materials that go inside the plus sides of EV batteries. They decide how powerful EV batteries can become and represent roughly 40 percent of battery costs. Posco Chemical will supply GM with nickel-rich cathodes for high-performance EV batteries.
As two more US-based Ultium Cells facilities are planned by 2025, the partnership with Posco Chemical will allow GM to vertically integrate its cathode supply chain.
“We are building a sustainable and resilient North America-focused supply chain for EVs covering the entire ecosystem from raw materials to battery cell manufacturing and recycling,” said Doug Parks, executive vice president at GM, in a press release.
The partnership with Posco Chemical is GM’s latest move to hedge supply chain risks posed by China. The Asia’s No. 1 economy’s daunting dominance in raw materials has recently emerged as a major risk in the EV industry.
“China’s potential weaponization of key raw materials is a risk factor. (Automakers) who secure stable supply chains through vertical integration can expect a premium in the market,” Kim Hyun-soo, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment, said.
According to SNE Research, China commands 57.8 percent of the global cathode market, followed by Korea’s 20.3 percent and Japan’s 11.4 percent.
By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com
)