Rookie girl group Ive ready to make a splash with ‘Eleven’

Rookie girl group Ive poses during an online press conference Wednesday. (Starship Entertainment)



In the cutthroat K-pop industry, making one’s mark as a singer is no easy feat. But rookie girl group Ive believes they can make it.



Produced by K-pop powerhouse Starship Entertainment, which houses globetrotting acts like boy band Monsta X, the sextet threw their glitzy hats into the ring Wednesday evening with an ambition to follow the footsteps of now-disbanded Sistar and girl group WJSN.



The six members -- Yujin, Gaeul, Won-young, Liz, and Leeseo, who are Koreans, and Rei from Japan -- boldly marched onto the music scene with their two-track package, “Eleven.” Won-young and Yujin are bandmates from the disbanded girl group IZ*ONE.



All born in the 2000s, Ive is Starship Entertainment’s third girl band. The name is short for “I Have” and conveys a message that the band is well-prepared and is ready to get their feet in the door by showing what they have.



Although preparing for their debut was no walk in the park, the group is eager to set off on their music journey.



“Ive is a team with many colorful characters, and we will be showing different sides of us,” Yujin said.



When asked about their group’s name, Won-young said the company’s team leader announced that they will be stepping onto the music scene as “Ive,” a name that was picked through the company’s internal contest.



Gaeul said the name was also partly inspired by soccer.



(Starship Entertainment)