 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Woman charged with killing husband using lethal misutgaru drink

By
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 17:47       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 17:55
The suspect's alleged murder weapon was a misutgaru drink mixed with liquid nicotine. (Getty Images Bank)
The suspect's alleged murder weapon was a misutgaru drink mixed with liquid nicotine. (Getty Images Bank)
A woman, 37, is facing a trial on charges of killing her husband by putting nicotine in his morning misutgaru shake. 

According to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office on Wednesday, the suspect, under arrest since early this month, has recently been indicted for her role in the death of her 46-year-old husband on May 27.

The husband, said to be a nonsmoker for the last eight years, died of nicotine poisoning, autopsy results showed.

A day before his passing, the deceased had complained of a stomachache and called his wife from work to ask if the honey she put in the multigrain shake had gone bad. Misutgaru is a traditional Korean drink made with roasted grain power and sweetened with honey or sugar.

Investigators have also secured testimony that the wife bought liquid nicotine from an e-cigarette vendor near her home a few days before the husband’s death.

The suspect claims innocence and insists the husband was a smoker, which contradicts with the testimonies of the deceased’ acquaintances, according to authorities.

If she is convicted, this could be one of only a few cases in South Korea in which nicotine was used as a murder weapon.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114