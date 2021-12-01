[Graphic News] Korea’s birthrate hits record low in September

The number of babies born in South Korea fell to a record low in September, data showed, underscoring the country’s bleak demographic situation with the chronically low birthrate.
A total of 21,920 babies were born in September, down 6.7 percent from the previous year, according to data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the lowest for any September since 1981, when the statistics agency began compiling related data.
In the third quarter, the number of newborns also reached an all-time low of 66,563, down 3.4 percent from a year earlier.
South Korea is struggling with a chronic decline in childbirths, as many young people delay and give up on getting married or having babies amid a prolonged economic slowdown and skyrocketing housing prices. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)