Business

Hyundai's Nov. sales fall 17% amid chip shortage

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 16:13       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 16:13

This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows the IONIQ 5 all-electric crossover. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Wednesday its sales fell 17 percent last month from a year earlier amid global chip shortages.

Hyundai Motor sold 312,602 vehicles in November, down from 377,193 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales declined 11 percent to 62,071 units from 70,035, as the lack of semiconductor parts continued to affect vehicle production and sales, it said.

Overseas sales dropped 18 percent to 250,531 from 307,158 amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

From January to November, Hyundai's overall sales rose 5.4 percent to 3.55 million autos from 3.37 million units in the year-ago period.

To reflect chip supply shortages, Hyundai revised down its sales target to 4 million vehicles for the year from 4.16 million units announced early this year. Last year, it sold 3.74 million autos. (Yonhap)

 

