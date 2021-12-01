 Back To Top
Business

Renault Samsung's Nov. sales more than doubled on exports

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 15:54       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 15:54

(Renault Samsung)
(Renault Samsung)
Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Wednesday its vehicle sales more than doubled last month from a year earlier on robust exports.

Renault Samsung sold 11,743 vehicles in November, sharply up from 867 units a year earlier despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales fell 15 percent on-year to 6,129 units from 7,207, but exports soared to 11,743 units from 867 on strong demand for its SUV models, it said.

From January to November, overall sales more than tripled to 66,117 autos from 19,222 during the same period of last year. (Yonhap)

 

