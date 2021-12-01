 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

2nd batch of Chinese urea set to arrive in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 15:43       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 15:43

A container ship carrying 300 tons of urea from China arrives at a port in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 23, 2021. (Yonhap)
A container ship carrying 300 tons of urea from China arrives at a port in Ulsan, 415 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 23, 2021. (Yonhap)
The second batch of urea under export inspection in China was to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday, the oceans ministry said, which is expected to help address supply crunch of urea solution, a key fluid needed in diesel cars to cut emissions.

The ship carrying 3,000 tons of urea will arrive in the southeastern city of Ulsan around 9 p.m. after leaving from the Longkou port in China's northeastern province of Shandong on Monday, according to the ministry.

It is part of the 18,700 tons of urea for which Seoul and Beijing agreed to push for due shipment procedures in a swift manner, as South Korean firms had already signed contracts with the Chinese side for their exports.

The first batch of the urea, or 300 tons, was delivered here on Nov. 23.

South Korea has experienced a supply shortage of urea solution, as China imposed export curbs on urea to ease domestic supply bottlenecks in October.

More than 97 percent of South Korea's urea imports came from China in the first nine months of this year, underscoring its heavy reliance on the neighboring country for the key material.

The government has been scurrying to ensure stable supply chains of key materials to prevent any recurrences by launching an early warning monitoring system on around 4,000 major industry items and seeking to diversify their import channels. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114