National

N. Korea kicks up commemorative mood for late leader Kim Jong-il

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 09:37       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 09:37
(Rodong Sinmun-Yonhap)
(Rodong Sinmun-Yonhap)
North Korea's main newspaper on Wednesday published a series of stories lauding late leader Kim Jong-il ahead of the 10th anniversary of his death this month.

Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un, died on Dec. 17, 2011, having ruled the reclusive regime since the death of his father and national founder, Kim Il-sung, in 1994. Kim Jong-un, the third son of the late leader, took over the helm of the North in another hereditary succession of power.

In an editorial, the North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Kim Jong-il is a great leader who laid the foundation for building a strong socialist country.

"The great leader Kim Jong-il's aspiration for a strong country ... is turning into a shining reality thanks to Kim Jong-un," the paper said.

Eyes are on whether North Korea will hold a massive public event for the upcoming anniversary, as Pyongyang usually marks every fifth or 10th anniversary with larger events.

The North held a large-scale gathering in Pyongyang to commemorate Kim Jong-il's death on the first, second, third and fifth anniversaries.

Last year, Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the body of the late leader lies in state, to mark the ninth anniversary of his death. (Yonhap)
