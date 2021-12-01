 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Disney+'s weekly users hit 1m in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Dec 1, 2021 - 09:20       Updated : Dec 1, 2021 - 09:20

This image from Walt Disney Company Korea shows the logo of Disney+, a content streaming service from Walt Disney Co. (Walt Disney Co.)
This image from Walt Disney Company Korea shows the logo of Disney+, a content streaming service from Walt Disney Co. (Walt Disney Co.)
The number of weekly users on Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney Co., topped 1 million in less than a month since its launch here, a market research firm said Wednesday.

The streaming service's weekly users in South Korea reached 1.01 million from Nov. 15 to 21, becoming the fifth most used over-the-top (OTT) media service, according to data from market tracker Nielsen KoreanClick.

Netflix ranked first with 4.71 million users, followed by homegrown players Wavve and Tving with 1.88 million and 1.65 million users, respectively. Coupang Play, a video streaming service run by local e-commerce giant Coupang, secured the fourth place with 1.1 million users.

Disney+ users were active on the streaming service for an average of 57 minutes per day and 2.3 days per week, the data showed.

Disney+ has "secured many loyal customers in a short period in the competitive OTT market," Nielsen KoreanClick said.

On Nov. 12, Disney+ landed in South Korea with original content hits, like "Loki" and "The Mandalorian," heating up competition in the local video streaming market. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114