[Graphic News] S. Korea’s EV sales nearly double this year, 7th-largest worldwide

Sales of electric vehicles in South Korea almost doubled in the first three quarters of this year from a year earlier, ranking seventh in the world, data showed.
A total of 71,006 EVs were sold in Asia’s fourth-largest economy in the January-September period, up 96 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Automotive Technology Institute.
The figure was the seventh-largest in the world. China sold the largest number of EVs with 1.76 million units in the nine-month period, followed by the US with 272,554, Germany with 243,892, Britain with 131,832, France with 114,836 and Norway with 84,428. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
