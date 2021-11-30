Mnet’s ‘Street Dance Girls Fighter’ to continue ‘K-dance’ fever with teens

From left: Hook’s Aiki, YGX‘s Leejung, Lachica’s Gabee, Want‘s Hyojin Choi, singer Kang Daniel, Prowdmon’s Monika, HolyBang‘s Honey J, Coca N Butter‘s Ri.hey and WayB’s Noze pose for photos during an online press conference for Mnet’s upcoming dance competition show “Street Dance Girls Fighter” on Tuesday. (Mnet)