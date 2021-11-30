Culinary would unite minds and hearts of Indonesians and Koreans: Indonesian charge d’affaires

Indonesian Embassy Charge D’Affaires Zelda Wulan Kartika (fifth from left), and Director General of the ASEAN Culture House in Busan Park Mi-sook (seventh from left) pose with staff and winners of the Kruik Cooking Competition at the ASEAN Culture House on Nov. 20.(Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)



The Indonesian Embassy has cohosted the Kriuk Cooking Competition to give South Koreans and local Indonesians a chance to demonstrate their skills with noodles.



The competition is an example of how cooking can unite the minds and hearts of both Indonesians and South Koreans, the Indonesian Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires Zelda Wulan Kartika said.



The participants used instant noodles, a popular food among students in Indonesia and Korea, as the main ingredient.



ASEAN Culture House Director General Park Mi-sook, said that Indonesian cuisine was very popular in Korea because it features rice and noodles used in Korean dishes and adds various spices to tingle the taste buds.



“ASEAN Culture House is proud in facilitating the competition,” she added.



The competition was co-hosted on Nov. 20 by the ASEAN Culture House in Busan and the Indonesian Embassy.





Glimpse of Indonesian Food cooked at Kriuk Cooking Competition.(Indonesian Embassy in Seoul)