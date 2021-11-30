Dunamu to launch video chat metaverse platform

Dunamu, the operator of cryptocurrency exchange Upbit, said Tuesday that it has launched the beta version of its video chat metaverse platform, pushing the boundary between the real world and virtual reality.
Metaverse refers to virtual communities that let users interact in real time.
On 2ndblock, the metaverse platform, a video chat window automatically pops up when users’ avatars are close by, and users can see each other’s faces through webcams. They can also actively communicate with each other via microphone, the blockchain company said.
“Most of the metaverse platforms in Korea don’t have video chat services. So users had to type in words or sentences in order to communicate. But 2ndblock supports real-time group meetings, providing a face-to-face communication channel,” a Dunamu official said.
According to Dunamu, up to 1,000 users can log in as a group to the platform simultaneously. It can hold university seminars, exhibitions, and even concerts.
With the “Spotlighting” function that makes sound loud and clear, users can enjoy virtual concerts as if they are in a concert hall, the company said.
“We are thinking of forging a partnership with entertainment agencies and art institutions to fuse together K-pop and art business, and metaverse,” the official said.
In the beta version of 2ndblock, users can choose from 20 avatars to express their digital identity. For social events, there are five preset blocs such as office, party rooms and auditoriums. Users can play games or hold video chats in four public blocs and rest in individual private blocs as well.
Officially launching next year, 2ndblock’s beta service is available with Google, Kakao, Apple or Facebook accounts.
“After upgrading the system, we will offer services where users can produce and trade their own contents within the platform. Also, we plan to create a synergy with our NFTs business,” the company said.
Dunamu recently opened Upbit NFT Beta service, where its users can sell and purchase nonfungible tokens, digital counterparts of real-world assets, through auctions on Upbit’s website. Its first NFT sale raised approximately 326 million won ($275,000).
