Business

S. Korea, Britain seek closer cooperation in 5G, AI

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 30, 2021 - 14:08       Updated : Nov 30, 2021 - 14:08
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea and Britain have agreed to bolster bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence and 5G on the sidelines of a tech forum, Seoul's ICT ministry said Tuesday.

Lee Tai-hee, South Korea's deputy minister for planning and coordination at the science and ICT ministry, held talks with Chris Philp, parliamentary under secretary of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, in London on Monday (local time) as he visited the Future Tech Forum.

During their meeting, Lee asked for cooperation in expanding the supply of South Korea's 5G networks in Britain, stressing that Samsung Electronics Co. clinched a deal in June to supply its latest 5G network solutions to Vodafone, a British telecommunications giant.

The two sides also discussed ways to expand bilateral cooperation in joint research in the AI field, as well as promoting exchange programs for students and researchers. (Yonhap)

