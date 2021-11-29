EBS presents XR television shows ‘The Home’ and ‘The Dreamer’

E Ji-ah presents the evolution of the universe with XR technology in "The Home" (EBS)



Public educational TV channel EBS is launching two extended reality science programs, “The Home” and “The Dreamer,” this week.



Extended reality is an umbrella term encompassing virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality. The computing technology can merge physical and virtual worlds, bringing digital elements to the viewers.



“There has been a few music programs partly applying XR technology, but ‘The Home’ and ‘The Dreamer’ are the first television shows completely based on XR,” an EBS official told The Korea Herald on Monday.



The XR space documentary “The Home” seeks to deliver a space travel experience through the small screen, entertaining viewers with various space-related topics, including the Big Bang, gravity, the sun and more.



Actor E Ji-ah, who played Shim Su-ryeon in the hit SBS drama series “The Penthouse: War in Life,” is the presenter of the documentary.



The 10-part program airs on EBS1 at 11:55 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, starting on Nov. 29.





Ha Seok-jin appears as a show host in "The Dreamer" (EBS)