Year-end indoor concert Countdown Fantasy returns amid pandemic

Poster for “Countdown Fantasy” (Mint Paper)
One of the country’s biggest indoor winter music concerts, Countdown Fantasy, will take place as a two-part, in-person event on Dec. 31 at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, just northwest of Seoul.
The year-end concert, last held in 2012, will feature 14 music acts across diverse genres such as indie, hip-hop and K-pop, according to Mint Paper, organizer of Countdown Fantasy.
The lineup announced Friday includes K-pop boy band Ateez, singer-songwriter Jukjae, girl group Dreamcatcher and rock band Lucy for the 2 p.m. concert and indie singer 10cm, hip-hop trio Epik High and K-pop boy band N.Flying for the 9 p.m. concert.
Under the current social distancing guidelines, each five-hour session can admit 5,000 people. However, the maximum number of people permitted to attend the event could change, a Mint Paper official said.
The announcement of the return of the annual indoor concert has excited local fans, as many large festivals have been canceled or delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
More detailed information is available via the concert’s social media.
Tickets for Countdown Fantasy open Tuesday, with the first session going on sale at 4 p.m. and the second session at 6 p.m. via online ticket sites Interpark and WeMakePrice.
The tickets are 99,000 won per session.
By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
)