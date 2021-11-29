 Back To Top
Entertainment

Year-end indoor concert Countdown Fantasy returns amid pandemic

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Nov 29, 2021 - 14:10       Updated : Nov 29, 2021 - 14:10
Poster for “Countdown Fantasy” (Mint Paper)
Poster for “Countdown Fantasy” (Mint Paper)
One of the country’s biggest indoor winter music concerts, Countdown Fantasy, will take place as a two-part, in-person event on Dec. 31 at Kintex in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, just northwest of Seoul.

The year-end concert, last held in 2012, will feature 14 music acts across diverse genres such as indie, hip-hop and K-pop, according to Mint Paper, organizer of Countdown Fantasy.

The lineup announced Friday includes K-pop boy band Ateez, singer-songwriter Jukjae, girl group Dreamcatcher and rock band Lucy for the 2 p.m. concert and indie singer 10cm, hip-hop trio Epik High and K-pop boy band N.Flying for the 9 p.m. concert.

Under the current social distancing guidelines, each five-hour session can admit 5,000 people. However, the maximum number of people permitted to attend the event could change, a Mint Paper official said.

The announcement of the return of the annual indoor concert has excited local fans, as many large festivals have been canceled or delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

More detailed information is available via the concert’s social media.

Tickets for Countdown Fantasy open Tuesday, with the first session going on sale at 4 p.m. and the second session at 6 p.m. via online ticket sites Interpark and WeMakePrice.

The tickets are 99,000 won per session.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
