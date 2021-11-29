Delving into presidential hopefuls’ N. Korea policy: What’s in the box?

Main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Seok-youl (L) and ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung (R). (Yonhap)

North Korea policy is one of the main dividers between progressives and conservatives in South Korean politics, and the two leading presidential candidates -- Lee Jae-myung and Yoon Seok-youl -- are poles apart on how to secure stability and peace on the Korean Peninsula. They also disagree on the fundamental causes of the current strained inter-Korean relations.



But Yoon and Lee both dismiss the redeployment of tactical nuclear weapons as an impractical option and endorse the idea of providing humanitarian aid to the people of North Korea irrespective of the political situation. So what are their visions for North Korea policy? What are the differences and similarities?



1. Denuclearization: How to achieve it

Lee and Yoon both favor a “step-by-step” approach toward denuclearization based on reciprocal commitments. But the two diverge on their approach to reciprocity -- on how and when to reward Pyongyang for any potential denuclearization steps.



Yoon: Substantial denuclearization steps a precondition

Yoon’s presidential campaign announced in November that it would “present a predictable step-by-step road map for denuclearization” and take the initiative in international cooperation to achieve that goal.



Yoon believes nuclear negotiations can proceed primarily within the trilateral framework of the two Koreas and the US, rather than a four or six-party format, which requires prior arrangements for meetings. To that end, Yoon proposes to establish a liaison office either in Panmunjom or Washington to run trilateral communication channels.



The essence of Yoon’s denuclearization approach is to ask for “verifiable” and “substantial” denuclearization measures first, and then reciprocate with economic support and other rewards, an official with Yoon’s campaign who wished to remain anonymous told the Korea Herald.



When asked if the camp takes a “denuclearization first, rewards later” approach, the official said Seoul could take reciprocal measures in the process of achieving complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization.



But “economic support can be provided if North Korea makes substantial progress in denuclearization, such as a verifiable freeze on nuclear programs,” the official added.



The official said Yoon’s strategy is to reward Pyongyang for substantial denuclearization measures, and that it cannot be defined as either a “big deal” or “small deal” approach.



On sanctions, Yoon’s stance is in line with the Biden administration’s approach.



“I think it is desirable to entice North Korea to voluntarily move toward denuclearization, making it realize that the possession of nuclear weapons is rather detrimental to its security and economy,” Yoon said in an interview with Monthly Chosun Magazine earlier this month, adding that the international community should “thoroughly implement sanctions” while pushing for nuclear negotiations.





Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea,speaks during a meeting with foreign correspondents at the Press Center in Seoul on Nov. 25.(Yonhap)

Lee: Small deal, simultaneous actions, sanctions relief

Lee supports the pursuit of a small deal and an “action for action, simultaneous” approach to denuclearization, which is also favored by China, North Korea and Russia.



Lee’s campaign underscores that corresponding measures should be taken incrementally and in a synchronized manner in exchange for denuclearization steps from North Korea, as part of a process of building trust.



Notably, the Lee camp proposes easing the economic sanctions against North Korea with a “snapback” provision.



In a recent conference with the Seoul Foreign Correspondents’ Club, Lee said he would come up with a meticulous plan and lead efforts to narrow the gap on the sequencing of denuclearization measures and rewards.



Lee also said an appeasement policy is currently more effective than a hard-line, sanctions-oriented policy. He cast doubt on whether the hard-line policy of sanctions and pressure has been as effective as Western countries had hoped, and said the Kim Dae-jung government’s Sunshine Policy brought about stability on the peninsula.



Lee, however, dismisses the Trump administration’s all-or-nothing approach and its “grand bargain” scenario as unfeasible, while endorsing Trump’s top-down approach. Lee said he would seek to resolve nuclear issues by directly engaging in leader-level dialogue with US President Joe Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



2. Peace-building: How to achieve peace and stability

Lee and Yoon advocate different paths toward securing peace and stability on the peninsula. Lee proposes economic cooperation as the key to creating a virtuous cycle of peace and economic development, and he hopes to establish a “peace economy.”



Yoon, in contrast, prioritizes steps to strengthen the US’ extended nuclear deterrence, South Korea’s indigenous missile defense capabilities, and trilateral military cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan.



Yoon: Reinforce nuclear deterrence, normalize inter-Korean relations

Yoon emphasizes that enhancing deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats is the “starting point” of pushing Pyongyang toward denuclearization.



The kernel is to reinforce the US’ “extended deterrence” within the South Korea-US alliance. Yoon’s camp plans to establish procedures for Seoul and Washington to consult on the deployment of US nuclear weapons on the peninsula in case of contingencies and to enhance the credibility of the US nuclear umbrella by holding a regular military exercise.



In addition, Yoon proposes strengthening Seoul’s missile defense capabilities as a way to “neutralize” North Korea’s missile and nuclear threats, along with the expeditious deployment of a missile shield system similar to Israel’s Iron Dome and the development of indigenous tactical weapons. In this context, Yoon believes Seoul can decide whether to upgrade the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system.



Yoon also underscores the significance of enhancing the trilateral cooperation among Seoul, Washington and Tokyo on intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.



The emphasis on reinforcing deterrence options is part of Yoon’s efforts to normalize inter-Korean relations. He has described the relationship between Pyongyang and Seoul as one between a superior and a subordinate, with Seoul being the latter.





Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, speaks during a meeting with foreign correspondents at the Press Center in Seoul on Nov. 12. (Yonhap)