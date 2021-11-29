 Back To Top
Daewoo Shipbuilding opens virtual training center for ship painters

By Yonhap
Published : Nov 29, 2021 - 11:40       Updated : Nov 29, 2021 - 11:40

A Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. official uses a virtual system for learning how to paint ships, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Monday. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
A Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. official uses a virtual system for learning how to paint ships, in this photo provided by the shipbuilder on Monday. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co.)
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday it has launched a virtual center to train ship painters.

The shipbuilder said the virtual training center will give painters the same experience as actual workplaces and will reduce costs.

In addition to the heavy costs and time required to train painters, the current system also causes environmental problems due to the use of organic solvents, Daewoo Shipbuilding said.

The virtual training system will cut costs and require less paint, the shipbuilder said. (Yonhap)

